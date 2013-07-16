Mosaic to slow Canadian potash production

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Mosaic Co will run its Canadian potash mines at less than 75 percent of capacity collectively for maintenance in the current third quarter, as prices for the crop nutrient slip.
The U.S. fertilizer company will curtail production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine, Chief Financial Officer Larry Stranghoener said on Tuesday, adding that Mosaic may curtail output at other mines, depending on demand.
The company also said it expects Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling agency for Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc, to close a potash supply contract with Chinese buyers for the second half near the end of the third quarter.
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.