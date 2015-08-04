版本:
2015年 8月 4日 星期二

Potash Corp-K+S deal may limit further consolidation-Mosaic

Aug 4 A possible takeover of German potash miner K+S by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan would make further consolidation less likely, the incoming chief executive of fertilizer maker Mosaic Co said on Tuesday.

"The (potash) industry is reasonably concentrated and a lot of M&A-type growth is going to be difficult, and particularly if this next move by our one competitor is done," said Mosaic's Joc O'Rourke, who takes the company's helm on Wednesday. "It will concentrate the industry a little more, which might make acquisition-type work difficult." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

