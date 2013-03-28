版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 23:31 BJT

Mosaic CEO concerned about possible Potash takeover of ICL

March 28 Mosaic Co would have concerns about a potential takeover of Israel Chemicals Ltd by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Thursday.

Potash Corp, which is attempting to gain majority control of ICL, is a partner with Mosaic and Agrium Inc in Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling agency for potash that the three companies mine in Western Canada.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐