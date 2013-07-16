版本:
Mosaic fourth-quarter profit slips on weaker fertilizer prices

July 16 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as phosphate and potash prices slipped.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter fell to $486 million, or $1.14 per share, from $507 million, or $1.19 per share, a year ago.

Net sales declined 4.5 percent to $2.69 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Mosaic to earn $1.13 a share on sales of $2.685 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

