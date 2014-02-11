版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 20:09 BJT

Fertilizer maker Mosaic's 4th-quarter profit plunges 79 pct

Feb 11 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a 79 percent plunge in quarterly profit on Tuesday as prices fell.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter slid to $129 million, or 30 cents per share, from $616 million, or $1.44 per share a year ago, while revenue dropped 8 percent to $2.2 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐