Mosaic quarterly profit plunges 43 pct

May 6 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a 43 percent plunge in quarterly profit on Tuesday as prices of phosphate and potash dropped.

Net earnings for the first quarter fell to $217.5 million, or 54 cents per share, from $379.8 million, or 89 cents per share a year ago, while net sales slid 14 percent to nearly $2 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
