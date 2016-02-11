Fertilizer company Mosaic's quarterly profit halves

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co , the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, reported a quarterly profit that more than halved due to lower prices.
The company's net earnings fell to $155 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $360.7 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 9 percent to $2.16 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share