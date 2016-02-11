Fertilizer company Mosaic's quarterly profit halves

Feb 11 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co , the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, reported a quarterly profit that more than halved due to lower prices.

The company's net earnings fell to $155 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $360.7 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 9 percent to $2.16 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)