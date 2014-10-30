Fertilizer maker Mosaic's quarterly profit jumps 63 pct

Oct 30 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co's quarterly profit jumped 63 percent as it sold more phosphate at higher prices.

The company's net earnings rose to $202 million, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $124 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 21 percent to $2.3 billion.

"The improving demand momentum for both potash and phosphates that started in the fourth quarter of 2013 continued," Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement.

"We are on pace to deliver more tonnes this year than in any of the last five years, and close to the records of 2008." (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Kirti Pandey)