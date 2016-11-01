UPDATE 2-Mosaic profit beats on higher potash sales

* Q3 adj profit 33 cents/shr vs est 10 cents/shr

Nov 1 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported an adjusted quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates on Tuesday as the company sold more potash than it had expected.

The company sold 2.2 million tonnes of potash in the three months ended Sept. 30, above its forecast of 1.8 million-2.1 million tonnes, and up from 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

Still, the average realized price of $160 per tonne of potash was much lower than $265 per tonne a year earlier.

Fertilizer prices have fallen steeply, triggered in part by weak currencies in importing countries such as Brazil, and excessive supplies.

Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, on Tuesday warned of "a normal seasonal slowdown" in the current quarter, but said it expected a more stable operating environment in 2017 due to lower inventories and improved demand for potash and phosphate.

Larger rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc last week reduced its profit guidance for the year, saying that a recovery of the potash market would take more time, and recorded higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Mosaic said it sold 2.5 million tonnes of phosphate in the third quarter, at an average price of $326 per tonne of diammonium phosphate, compared with 2.1 million tonnes at $451 per tonne a year earlier.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Mosaic's net earnings fell to $39.2 million, or 11 cents per share, from $160 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 33 cents per share, much higher than analysts' average estimate of 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded a one-time $60 million charge in the third quarter related to a massive leak of contaminated water through a sinkhole at its New Wales fertilizer plant in Mulberry, Florida.

The company said in September it expected the incident to cost it $20 million-$50 million.

Net sales fell 7.3 percent to $1.95 billion, but beat estimates of $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)