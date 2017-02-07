版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:02 BJT

Mosaic's sales fall 13.9 pct; company cuts annual dividend

Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a 13.9 percent drop in quarterly net sales, and the company cut its annual dividend, as fertilizer producers struggle with a prolonged slump in the market.

The world's largest producer of finished phosphate products said on Tuesday it would slash its annual dividend by 45.4 percent to 60 cents per share.

Net earnings attributable to Mosaic fell to $12 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from with $155 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company recorded a charge of 23 cents, compared with 16 cents a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.86 billion from $2.16 billion.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐