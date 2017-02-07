Mosaic's sales fall 13.9 pct; company cuts annual dividend

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a 13.9 percent drop in quarterly net sales, and the company cut its annual dividend, as fertilizer producers struggle with a prolonged slump in the market.
The world's largest producer of finished phosphate products said on Tuesday it would slash its annual dividend by 45.4 percent to 60 cents per share.
Net earnings attributable to Mosaic fell to $12 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from with $155 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company recorded a charge of 23 cents, compared with 16 cents a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.86 billion from $2.16 billion.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.