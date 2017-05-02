Mosaic reports quarterly loss compared to year-ago profit

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, partly hurt by lower phosphate and potash prices and an ammonia plant outage.
Mosaic reported a net loss attributable to the company of $900,000, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $256.8 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company broke even in the latest quarter, compared with a 73 cents profit last year.
Mosaic recorded a $1 million charge in the quarter, compared with a $169 million gain, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products fell 5.7 percent to $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.