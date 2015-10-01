Mosaic settles claims with environmental agencies

Oct 1 Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co's unit said it reached settlements with federal and state environmental authorities to resolve claims regarding its waste management practices at its manufacturing plants in Florida and Louisiana.

The company said it will invest $170 million on environmental cleanup and other projects.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company also said it would reserve $630 million for the closure of its phosphogypsum systems. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)