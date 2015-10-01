Mosaic settles claims with environmental agencies

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co's unit said it reached settlements with federal and state environmental authorities to resolve claims regarding its waste management practices at its manufacturing plants in Florida and Louisiana.
The company said it will invest $170 million on environmental cleanup and other projects.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company also said it would reserve $630 million for the closure of its phosphogypsum systems. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.