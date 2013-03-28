版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 22:23 BJT

Mosaic looking to buy back shares

March 28 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Thursday that it would like to buy back shares later this year.

About 129 million shares of Mosaic that are currently held by some shareholders of giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc will automatically convert to common shares starting in late November, unless they are sold earlier.
