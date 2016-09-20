Florida sinkhole to cost Mosaic up to $50 million to fix

| Sept 20
Sept 20 A massive leak of contaminated water
through a sinkhole at a Mosaic Co fertilizer facility in
Florida will cost it
$20 million to $50 million to fix, a company executive said on
Tuesday.
The sinkhole at Mulberry, Florida, about 30 miles east of
Tampa, damaged the liner system at the base of a stack of
hazardous waste, called phosphogypsum, causing a retention pond
on top to drain 215 million gallons of contaminated water into
the ground.
Phosphogypsum is a radioactive byproduct from the production
of phosphate.
"It's an unfortunate incident, but something that is going
to be well contained ... in the months ahead," Mosaic Chief
Financial Officer Rich Mack said at an investor conference in
Toronto.
The sinkhole will not materially affect phosphate production
at the New Wales facility, and is not unusual in Florida, Mack
said.
The company has said it noticed a decline in water levels on
Aug. 27, and notified authorities. But it did not otherwise
alert residents until posting a notice on its website last
Thursday.
BCMI Research analyst Chris Damas said he sold his Mosaic
shares after the incident became public.
"I am very upset with Mosaic that it took media coverage
rather than a Mosaic press release to disclose" it, he said in a
note on Monday.
On Tuesday, Mosaic apologized to the local county board for
the leak and said it could have done a better job of notifying
neighbors, according to local reporters posting on social media.
The company has previously said it is offering free testing
by a third party of residents' drinking water.
Mosaic shares rose 0.8 percent in New York to $25.48.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dan
Grebler)