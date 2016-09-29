Water meeting safety standards after Florida sinkhole leak: Mosaic

| Sept 29
Sept 29 Testing of nine wells near a sinkhole at
a Mosaic Co fertilizer facility in Florida, site of a
massive leak of contaminated water, shows that water meets safe
drinking standards for radioactivity and damage has not spread
beyond the site, the company said.
A sinkhole 45 feet (13.7 meters) in diameter and 240 feet
deep opened in late August at Mosaic's New Wales phosphate
facility 30 miles east of Tampa. The retention pond of a
phosphogypsum stack, a hill of hazardous waste generated by
phosphate production, leaked the equivalent of 326 Olympic
swimming pools of contaminated water into a Florida aquifer.
Samples were collected from wells within three to five miles
of Mosaic's facility at Mulberry, Florida, by environmental
consulting firm ECT. A third-party lab conducted tests measuring
radioactivity in the water and found that they meet state and
federal standards, Mosaic said in a statement on its website
late on Wednesday.
"These results further verify that there have been no
offsite impacts as a result of this incident," the
Minnesota-based company said.
Others were not convinced.
Just because polluted water has not yet turned up off site,
does not mean it will not happen in the future, said Bradley
Marshall, a lawyer with Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental
law organization.
Louella Phillips, who has a well and lives about three miles
east of the sinkhole, said her bathwater appeared rusty on one
occasion after the Aug. 27 incident but before the public was
notified in mid-September.
"We drank it for two to three weeks before they ever
announced it," she told Tampa radio station WMNF on Tuesday.
"All three kids have been sick ever since."
Mosaic said it has also completed a variety of other tests
on 139 wells, with all showing normal results.
It said there are 690 more well tests scheduled.
A preliminary review of all available results by Florida's
Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) shows they have met
safe drinking water standards, said spokeswoman Dee Ann Miller.
She confirmed that monitoring indicates the spilled water has
not moved offsite.
Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Monday he was
immediately requiring public notification of pollution incidents
within 24 hours, following Mosaic's sinkhole and an unrelated
sewage spill.
Mosaic has said it notified authorities as soon as it
detected the leak on Aug. 27, however it did not warn residents
until Sept. 15 after local media reported the sinkhole.
Mosaic shares rose 0.6 percent to $24.61 on Thursday, but
have dropped some 11 percent since Aug. 26.
