UPDATE 3-Mosaic profit misses, pushing shares sharply lower

Sept 23 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co (MOS.N) posted a preliminary quarterly profit that fell short of expectations due to higher costs, pushing its shares down more than 4 percent in premarket trading.
For the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, Mosaic reported net income of $526 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $297.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Charles Neivert had expected the company to report $1.34 per share.
Wall Street is expecting Mosaic to post earnings of $1.29 per share when full results for the quarter are reported Sept. 28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mosaic's costs for ammonia and sulfur in its phosphate segment jumped during the quarter, eating into profit.
Revenue increased 41 percent to $3.1 billion. Analysts expected $2.92 billion.
Potash margins improved 10 percentage points to 51 percent, with higher prices and higher operating rates both contributing to margin improvements.
Phosphate margins improved 3 percentage points to 18 percent as higher prices were partially offset by higher ammonia and sulfur costs.
The company said it expects the fertilizer industry to remain strong as a result of low global stocks of grain and oilseeds, attractive agricultural commodity prices and record farm net income.
Mosaic shares fell 4.7 percent to $57.30 in premarket trading. The stock has traded between $55.70 and $89.24 in the past 52 weeks. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and John Wallace)
