Mosaid says Google is $11 mln patent buyer

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Sept 28 Canadian patent licensing company Mosaid MSD.TO on Wednesday named Google as the buyer of five non-strategic patent families it said it had sold two week ago for $11 million [ID:nL3E7KE2HS].
"The five patent families contain 18 U.S. patents and applications, at a price per patent comparable to the price Nortel obtained in its $4.5 billion patent sale this summer," Mosaid spokesman Michael Salter said in an emailed statement.
Mosaid is fending off a C$38 a share hostile takeover offer from fellow Ottawa-based patent firm Wi-Lan (WIN.TO). Mosaid recently acquired some 2,000 Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O) wireless patents that eventually promise a huge jump in revenue [ID:nL4E7K121Z].
Shares of Mosaid closed down 0.6 percent at C$37.66 and Wi-Lan closed 3.3 percent lower at C$6.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Pav Jordan in Toronto)
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING