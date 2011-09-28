Mosaid says Google is $11 mln patent buyer

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

Sept 28 Canadian patent licensing company Mosaid MSD.TO on Wednesday named Google as the buyer of five non-strategic patent families it said it had sold two week ago for $11 million [ID:nL3E7KE2HS].

"The five patent families contain 18 U.S. patents and applications, at a price per patent comparable to the price Nortel obtained in its $4.5 billion patent sale this summer," Mosaid spokesman Michael Salter said in an emailed statement.

Mosaid is fending off a C$38 a share hostile takeover offer from fellow Ottawa-based patent firm Wi-Lan (WIN.TO). Mosaid recently acquired some 2,000 Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O) wireless patents that eventually promise a huge jump in revenue [ID:nL4E7K121Z].

Shares of Mosaid closed down 0.6 percent at C$37.66 and Wi-Lan closed 3.3 percent lower at C$6.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Pav Jordan in Toronto)