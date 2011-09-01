UPDATE 2-Mosaid sees rescue in its Nokia-Microsoft deal

* Mosaid to license about 2,000 patents for Nokia-Microsoft
* CEO says deal revenue to eclipse all previous business
* Says next-gen tech portfolio stronger than Nortel's was
(Adds details from interview with Mosaid CEO, background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 1 A patent licensing pact reached
with tech giants Nokia and Microsoft will transform Canada's
Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO, its CEO said on Thursday, and
could help protect it from a C$480 million ($490 million)
hostile takeover bid.
Mosaid said it will buy about 2,000 wireless patents from
Core Wireless, which holds them for Nokia NOK1V.HE and
Microsoft (MSFT.O).
Mosaid said it will pay nothing for the patents, but will
shoulder the costs of reaching licensing deals with other
companies and take a one-third cut of any deals made.
The deal is "transformative" for Mosaid and revenue from
future licensing will likely exceed the company's revenue from
its first 35 years in business, Mosaid Chief Executive John
Lindgren told Reuters.
"The numbers from this are going to be potentially so large
as to make up the majority of our revenues going forward," he
said.
Under the terms of the deal, any change in ownership of the
patents would need to be approved by both Nokia and Microsoft,
which earlier this year tied up in a deal for Microsoft to
provide the operating system for Nokia phones.
The agreement complicates the takeover picture for WiLan
Inc (WIN.TO), a fellow Ottawa-based patent licensing firm that
is offering C$38 a share for Mosaid with the aim of creating a
company with global scale. [ID:nN1E77G1WU]
Investors cheered the Nokia-Microsoft deal, pushing
Mosaid's shares up 3.6 percent to C$41.91.
Before Wi-Lan's hostile bid, Mosaid shares had traded in a
range of C$25 to C$35 this year.
Mosaid, which gets most of its revenue from licensing
semiconductor technology but has moved aggressively into
wireless, has said WiLan's offer grossly undervalues it.
Lindgren said the wireless patents that it now has the
right to license are stronger than those included in a $4.5
billion sale earlier this year of patents belonging to bankrupt
Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK.
"We stack this portfolio up next to that (Nortel), this
one's stronger," he said, adding that Nortel had 498 patents
claimed essential to various standards globally versus the
1,215 that Mosaid just acquired.
Lindgren said that in the emerging wireless broadband
technology known as long-term evolution (LTE), Mosaid can claim
169 patents compared with the 277 that Nortel had, while Mosaid
has more than 900 patents for current 3G technology versus the
11 that Nortel had.
Mosaid, which had been working on the acquisition of the
patents since March, maintained its financial outlook for
2012.
It expects adjusted earnings of C$2-$2.12 a share on
revenue of C$85 million-C$90 million. Analysts on average
expect earnings of C$2.12 per share on revenue of C$86 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mosaid's acquisition marks the latest in a string of deals
in the patent licensing space, including Google's (GOOG.O)
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) in August.
Mosaid is expected to respond to Wi-Lan's unsolicited bid
by Sept. 7.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Pav Jordan, additional
reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; editing by Peter
Galloway)