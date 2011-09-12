UPDATE 3-Mosaid exploring alternatives to Wi-Lan bid

* Patent company says talking to third parties
* Says Wi-Lan made inaccurate statements about Mosaid's ops
* Wi-Lan adds to its management lineup, increases funding
(Adds Wi-Lan's management expansion, additional funding)
TORONTO, Sept 12 Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO
said on Monday it is talking to other potential suitors as it
tries to fend off an unsolicited takeover offer from Wi-Lan Inc
(WIN.TO).
The company said it has been approached by or initiated
talks with several third parties as it looks for a white knight
to counter an unsolicited C$480 million cash offer from Wi-Lan,
a fellow Canadian patent-holding company. [ID:nN1E77G1WU].
Mosaid expects to talk to more parties and will give them
access to further information about their operations later this
week, it said in a statement.
Mosaid recently bought wireless patents from Nokia
NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O), and has asked its investors
for time to prove the worth of these patents. [ID:nN1E787226]
Neither Mosaid nor Wi-Lan sells products making use of the
patents they control. Their income comes from fees paid by
companies that license the patents, based on a portion of their
device sales.
Mosaid also said on Monday that Wi-Lan had made inaccurate
statements last week regarding its "track record and the value
of the core wireless portfolio" it purchased, which misled
investors and complicated its efforts to maximize shareholder
value.
"What we know for certain is that our shareholders should
not be misled by Wi-Lan's spin," said Mosaid Chairman Carl
Schlachte, repeating that investors should not tender to what
he called Wi-Lan's "inadequate and highly opportunistic
offer."
Also on Monday, Wi-Lan said it was expanding its management
team, adding lawyers Robert Scott as vice-president for patent
administration and Paul Lerner as a senior legal counsel who
will establish a Wi-Lan office in Stamford, Connecticut.
Wi-Lan also said it raised an additional C$30 million via
an over-allotment option granted to underwriters of a C$200
million debenture offering to help finance the bid for Mosaid.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore;
editing by Rob Wilson)