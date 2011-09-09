UPDATE 1-Wilan says Mosaid's patent buy designed to thwart bids

(Follows alerts)
Sept 9 Mosaid Technologies' inclusion
of penalty in case of a change in ownership of the patents its
recently acquired was designed to thwart a hostile C$480 million
takeover bid, according to its suitor WiLan Inc .
Mosaid has rejected WiLan's bid and instead bought a
portfolio of Nokia and Microsoft patents, in
a deal which includes a "change of control" penalty fee of $5
million, WiLan said in a statement.
"In the current circumstances, the change of control penalty
is clearly designed to interfere with WiLan's offer and has the
effect of entrenching management at a cost to Mosaid
shareholders," WiLan said.
WiLan said it believes Ottawa-based Mosaid's deal to buy the
patents "is not attractive from a financial or business
perspective."
However, it added that the lack of public disclosure of key
terms of Mosaid's deal to buy the patents made it difficult to
arrive at a definitive conclusion.
WiLan, which develops and licenses intellectual property for
the communications and consumer electronics markets, made a
C$38-a-share offer for Mosaid in late August. The bid
underscores the global race for technology patents to use as
weapons in litigation and in cross-licensing.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)