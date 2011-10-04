UPDATE 1-Wi-LAN gets regulatory nods for Mosaid bid

Oct 4 Wi-LAN Inc said its proposal to
buy Mosaid Technologies Inc has received U.S. and
Canadian regulatory nods, paving the way for the Canadian patent
company to acquire its rival for C$480 million ($457.7 million).
Wi-LAN, which made a hostile bid for Mosaid in mid-August,
said the Commissioner of Competition does not plan to oppose the
acquisition.
The company will also seek to cancel Mosaid's shareholder
rights plan at the Ontario Securities Commission hearing, set
for October 12, Wi-LAN said in a statement.
Shares of Wi-LAN were down 10 percent at C$5.14, while those
of Mosaid were slightly down at C$37.01 on Tuesday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.049 Canadian Dollars)
