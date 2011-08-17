CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-WiLan offers C$480 mln for Mosaid

(Corrects value of deal in headline and first paragraph to C$480 million from C$460 million, based on updated share count)

* Deal is at 20 pct premium to Mosaid's Wednesday close

* WiLan will look to up dividend after closing deal

TORONTO, Aug 17 Technology licensing company WiLan (WIN.TO) (WILN.O) said on Wednesday it plans to make an all-cash offer to buy fellow Canadian patent company Mosaid MSD.TO for about C$480 million ($489 million).

WiLan said it would pay C$38 a share for Mosaid to create a company with global "scope, scale and expertise".

That price is a 20 percent premium to Mosaid's closing price on Wednesday.

Technological patents have come to the fore in recent years, illustrated by the $4.5 billion price tag on intellectual property belonging to bankrupt Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK.

WiLan said that, pending completion of the deal, it would consider increasing its quarterly dividend.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)