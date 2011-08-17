UPDATE 3-WiLan offers C$480 mln to join patents with Mosaid

* Offer a 20 percent premium to Mosaid's Wednesday close

* WiLan to issue C$200 mln in debentures

* Combined company would hold 4,200 patents

* Mosaid board holds meeting, to respond on Thursday (Adds Mosaid comment, background)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 17 Technology licensing company WiLan (WIN.TO)(WILN.O) said on Wednesday it would make an unsolicited all-cash offer to buy fellow Canadian patent company Mosaid MSD.TO for about C$480 million ($490 million).

WiLan said it would pay C$38 a share for Mosaid, a 20 percent premium to its Wednesday closing price, and promised the tie-up would create a company with global scope, scale and expertise.

A Mosaid spokesman said the company's board would convene on Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal and expected to issue a response on Thursday.

WiLan, which is after Mosaid's roughly 2,800 patents for mobile, semiconductor and other technologies, said it would take the offer directly to Mosaid shareholders after approaching the company on several occasions over recent years to propose a deal.

"It is my belief that to succeed in today's market, bigger is better," said WiLan Chief Executive Jim Skippen, previously an executive at Mosaid.

Between them, the two Ottawa-area companies hold about 4,200 patents in wireless, wireline, consumer electronics and semiconductor technologies.

More than two-thirds of Mosaid's revenue comes from licensing technology relating to semiconductors, even while it has a growing business in wireless and says all companies that use Wi-Fi technology require a license from Mosaid.

The WiLan offer is the latest move in a growing battle for control of technology patents as companies seek to shore up their portfolios, pumping up patent valuations -- illustrated by the $4.5 billion price tag on intellectual property belonging to bankrupt Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK.

Google (GOOG.O), which lost the Nortel patents to a consortium including Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Research In Motion RIM.TO, said on Monday it would pay $12.5 billion for Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), a 63 percent premium, to gain access to one of the mobile phone industry's largest patent libraries. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]

For companies that sell products, one advantage to holding patents is the ability to swap licenses with owners of other patents, instead of paying cash to use their technology.

WiLan makes money by developing and licensing intellectual property for products in the communications and consumer electronics markets, and says it has 1,400 issued or pending patents. Mosaid has a similar business model.

WiLan has settled a string of legal battles this year with companies it says were using its patented technology without paying licensing fees, including Intel (INTC.O), Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) and Texas Instruments TXN.N.

WiLan's Skippen said the two companies have complementary patent portfolios and diverse licensing programs that would make the tie-up "a compelling combination."

WiLan, which already owns 1.6 percent of Mosaid, said it would issue C$200 million of convertible, unsecured subordinated debentures to partially finance the offer.

WiLan's financial advisers are Canaccord Genuity and CIBC World Markets. Its legal adviser is Torys.

After the Nortel sale, which focused on inventions related to cutting-edge wireless technology used in the booming smartphone industry, wireless specialist InterDigital (IDCC.O) said it was putting itself up for sale.

Its shares sunk after Google, a potential acquirer, said it would seek to buy Motorola, but sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Apple, Nokia NOK1V.HE and chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) remain interested. [ID:nN1E77G104]

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Pav Jordan, Rob Wilson, Phil Berlowitz)