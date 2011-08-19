DEALTALK-Mosaid shareholders want to taste sweeter WiLan bid

* Major investor in both firms likes deal, expects C$45/shr

* Investors holding half of Mosaid say need more - analyst

* Mosaid shares sticking slightly above bid offer (In U.S. dollars unless noted)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 19 WiLan (WIN.TO) will have to sweeten its C$38 a share cash offer for fellow Canadian patent company Mosaid MSD.TO if shareholders are to accept the deal, investors and analysts say.

WiLan made its unsolicited C$480 million ($485 million) bid for Mosaid on Wednesday, underscoring a growing race among tech companies to capture wider patent portfolios.

Just days earlier Google (GOOG.O) said it would pay $12.5 billion for Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), while Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and others paid $4.5 billion for patents belonging to bankrupt Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK last month.

"The C$38 bid is a starting point ... something closer to C$45 would be more in line," Peter Imhoff, a portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management, told Reuters.

Sprott is Mosaid's third-largest investor and the second-largest WiLan shareholder, according to Reuters data.

Others echoed the view that WiLan will have to sweeten the offer price.

"The combination makes absolutely rational sense ... (but) they need to up their game a bit," said Sameet Kanade, an analyst at Northern Securities with a "buy" call on Mosaid.

Kanade said he had spoken to Mosaid investors holding more than 50 percent of the company's shares and they said the bid on the table is not enough.

"It was a unanimous call that WiLan should be looking more towards the high-40s if they want this thing to go through," he said. "Some of them even said unless it's in the 50s range they won't entertain the call."

WiLan wants to buy Mosaid for its 2,800 patents, creating a Canadian patent powerhouse able to negotiate lucrative terms with technology giants that use the inventions in products ranging from wireless to semiconductors.

They're not alone in eyeing more patents, and could expect attention from rival licensing firms for Mosaid's technology.

Potential candidates named by industry sources include InterDigital (IDCC.O), a $3 billion company that recently put itself up for sale.

Companies that warehouse patents to protect their member companies could also be in the running, including privately held Intellectual Ventures and RPX (RPXC.O), a $1.14 billion firm out of San Francisco.

WiLan is not blind to the threat. Its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday he couldn't predict who might come knocking on Mosaid's door. [ID:nN1E77H09C]

HIGHER OFFER

Mosaid is undoubtedly seeking the advice of investment bankers and looking to evaluate how much it is worth to outside bidders, especially given the premiums paid in Google's Motorola bid and Nortel's $4.5 billion sale, a price that surprised many patent industry analysts.

Google's move is widely seen as an attempt to buy patent insurance against increasingly aggressive legal attacks on its Android mobile software from rivals such as Apple, Microsoft and Oracle.

Mosaid gets much of its revenue from licensing deals for memory and semiconductor technology and says anyone using Wi-Fi needs one of its licenses, and likely expects the rush of interest in patents will entice other offers.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Piccioni raised his price target on Mosaid to C$40 from C$32, based on the WiLan bid and on the potential for another bidder emerging.

"Could we afford to up the offer? Yes," WiLan Chief Executive Jim Skippen told Reuters. "Would we up the offer? That's a board decision ... but we would consider it."

Northern's Kanade says WiLan couldn't stretch much above C$47 without taking on more debt or adding shares to the mix.

In the end, it will come down to how potential buyers value Mosaid's patents, which may not entice big guns in the same way those held by veteran developers like Nortel and Motorola did.

"This potential combination between WiLan and Mosaid is about monetizing the patent portfolio. It's a different play altogether as opposed to Google buying Motorola or the Nortel auction," Kanade said.

Still, the portfolio could become more valuable quickly since Mosaid is fighting seven patent infringement cases that could extract licensing deals from companies including chipmakers Intel (INTC.O) and Marvell (MRVL.O), and settlement of half these cases could boost Mosaid's top line by half.

Mosaid's shares traded around C$39 on Friday, implying shareholders were confident a higher bid would emerge.

Sprott's Imhoff was also looking further ahead.

"I think everybody that has held this story for quite a while understands what the value is and that this is an initial bid," he said.

Investors will be waiting for news from Mosaid when its board meets on Aug. 24. The company reports quarterly earnings after the markets close on August 25.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Additional reporting by Pav Jordan and Trish Nixon; editing by Rob Wilson)