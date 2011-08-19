DEALTALK-Mosaid shareholders want to taste sweeter WiLan bid

* Major investor in both firms likes deal, expects C$45/shr
TORONTO, Aug 19 WiLan (WIN.TO) will have to
sweeten its C$38 a share cash offer for fellow Canadian patent
company Mosaid MSD.TO if shareholders are to accept the deal,
investors and analysts say.
WiLan made its unsolicited C$480 million ($485 million) bid
for Mosaid on Wednesday, underscoring a growing race among tech
companies to capture wider patent portfolios.
Just days earlier Google (GOOG.O) said it would pay $12.5
billion for Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), while Apple (AAPL.O),
Microsoft (MSFT.O) and others paid $4.5 billion for patents
belonging to bankrupt Nortel Networks NRTLQ.PK last month.
"The C$38 bid is a starting point ... something closer to
C$45 would be more in line," Peter Imhoff, a portfolio manager
at Sprott Asset Management, told Reuters.
Sprott is Mosaid's third-largest investor and the
second-largest WiLan shareholder, according to Reuters data.
Others echoed the view that WiLan will have to sweeten the
offer price.
"The combination makes absolutely rational sense ... (but)
they need to up their game a bit," said Sameet Kanade, an
analyst at Northern Securities with a "buy" call on Mosaid.
Kanade said he had spoken to Mosaid investors holding more
than 50 percent of the company's shares and they said the bid
on the table is not enough.
"It was a unanimous call that WiLan should be looking more
towards the high-40s if they want this thing to go through," he
said. "Some of them even said unless it's in the 50s range they
won't entertain the call."
WiLan wants to buy Mosaid for its 2,800 patents, creating a
Canadian patent powerhouse able to negotiate lucrative terms
with technology giants that use the inventions in products
ranging from wireless to semiconductors.
They're not alone in eyeing more patents, and could expect
attention from rival licensing firms for Mosaid's technology.
Potential candidates named by industry sources include
InterDigital (IDCC.O), a $3 billion company that recently put
itself up for sale.
Companies that warehouse patents to protect their member
companies could also be in the running, including privately
held Intellectual Ventures and RPX (RPXC.O), a $1.14 billion
firm out of San Francisco.
WiLan is not blind to the threat. Its chief executive told
Reuters on Thursday he couldn't predict who might come knocking
on Mosaid's door. [ID:nN1E77H09C]
HIGHER OFFER
Mosaid is undoubtedly seeking the advice of investment
bankers and looking to evaluate how much it is worth to outside
bidders, especially given the premiums paid in Google's
Motorola bid and Nortel's $4.5 billion sale, a price that
surprised many patent industry analysts.
Google's move is widely seen as an attempt to buy patent
insurance against increasingly aggressive legal attacks on its
Android mobile software from rivals such as Apple, Microsoft
and Oracle.
Mosaid gets much of its revenue from licensing deals for
memory and semiconductor technology and says anyone using Wi-Fi
needs one of its licenses, and likely expects the rush of
interest in patents will entice other offers.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Piccioni raised his price
target on Mosaid to C$40 from C$32, based on the WiLan bid and
on the potential for another bidder emerging.
"Could we afford to up the offer? Yes," WiLan Chief
Executive Jim Skippen told Reuters. "Would we up the offer?
That's a board decision ... but we would consider it."
Northern's Kanade says WiLan couldn't stretch much above
C$47 without taking on more debt or adding shares to the mix.
In the end, it will come down to how potential buyers value
Mosaid's patents, which may not entice big guns in the same way
those held by veteran developers like Nortel and Motorola did.
"This potential combination between WiLan and Mosaid is
about monetizing the patent portfolio. It's a different play
altogether as opposed to Google buying Motorola or the Nortel
auction," Kanade said.
Still, the portfolio could become more valuable quickly
since Mosaid is fighting seven patent infringement cases that
could extract licensing deals from companies including
chipmakers Intel (INTC.O) and Marvell (MRVL.O), and settlement
of half these cases could boost Mosaid's top line by half.
Mosaid's shares traded around C$39 on Friday, implying
shareholders were confident a higher bid would emerge.
Sprott's Imhoff was also looking further ahead.
"I think everybody that has held this story for
quite a while understands what the value is and that this is an
initial bid," he said.
Investors will be waiting for news from Mosaid when its
board meets on Aug. 24. The company reports quarterly earnings
after the markets close on August 25.
