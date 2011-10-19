UPDATE 4-Wi-Lan raises bid for Mosaid to C$532 mln

* Wi-Lan raises offer to C$42/share from C$38
* Company says offer is final, expires Nov. 1
* Mosaid shares rise 3.67 pct to C$42.35
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Oct 19 Canada's Wi-Lan Inc (WIN.TO)
raised its hostile bid for Mosaid Technologies Inc MSD.TO to
C$532 million ($527 million) on Wednesday and said its latest
offer for the patent licensing company was final.
Wi-Lan wants to buy Mosaid to help boost its patent arsenal
and make it easier to extract lucrative licensing deals from
technology giants in areas ranging from wireless to
semiconductors.
Wi-Lan is now willing to pay C$42 a share for Ottawa-based
Mosaid, an 11 percent increase over the C$38 all-cash offer it
made on Aug. 17.
"Mosaid shareholders are going to have the ability to get
C$42 a share, and that's a certainty," Wi-Lan Chief Executive
Jim Skippen told Reuters. "If they don't tender, then that's
it, and we'll be done, and we'll be moving on to other
things."
Wi-Lan and Mosaid make money by developing and licensing
intellectual property for the communications and consumer
electronics markets, where tech majors pay increasingly huge
sums for patents to use as weapons in litigation and
cross-licensing. [ID:nN1E77G1WU]
TALKS WITH SHAREHOLDERS
Mosaid shares rose 3.67 percent at C$42.35 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange in Wednesday afternoon trade, in line with
Wi-Lan's latest offer.
Mosaid advised shareholders to take no action, reminding
them it was exploring other options and pledging to make a
recommendation before the Wi-Lan bid expires on Nov. 1.
The company said last week that it was in talks with other
parties. At the time, it said a $5 billion private equity firm
had expressed interest in making an offer that was
"meaningfully stronger" than Wi-Lan's earlier proposal.
In the interview, Wi-Lan's Skippen said he had had some
discussions with Mosaid since his company first made an offer,
but talks had not been productive.
"We have, however, had a number of discussions with
shareholders, which have been more fruitful, and we feel
confident that this is a price at which most shareholders will
feel comfortable tendering."
Skippen said Wi-Lan would be willing to proceed with its
bid with or without the core wireless patents Mosaid acquired
from Nokia NOK1V.HE and Microsoft (MSFT.O) soon after
Wi-Lan's takeover approach was announced.
Mosaid has contended that Wi-Lan's earlier offer failed to
account for the patents involved in the Nokia-Microsoft deal.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Frank McGurty)