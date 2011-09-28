版本:
UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan extends hostile bid on Mosaid to Oct. 14

TORONTO, Sept 28 Canadian patent company Wi-Lan Inc (WIN.TO) said on Wednesday it extended the deadline for its C$480 million (C$466 million) hostile bid to acquire Mosaid Technologies Inc MSD.TO by two weeks.

Wi-Lan made the all-cash, C$38-a-share offer to its fellow Canadian patent licensing company on Aug. 17.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

(Reporting by Pav Jordan and Alastair Sharp in Toronto)

