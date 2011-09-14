UPDATE 1-Mosaid sells some non-core patents

(Follows alerts)
Sept 14 Mosaid Technologies , which is
the target of an unsolicited bid by larger peer Wi-Lan Inc
, said it sold some of its non-core patents for $11
million to an unnamed buyer.
The five patent families, which were not generating current
licensing revenues, consist of U.S. patents and applications,
and foreign counterparts, Mosaid said in a statement.
The Canadian company will collect payment for the patents
over several quarters.
"The sale of non-strategic patents and applications has
become a more important element of our patent monetization
strategy," Phil Shaer, vice-president, general counsel &
corporate secretary, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)