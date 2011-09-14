UPDATE 1-Mosaid sells some non-core patents

(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Mosaid Technologies , which is the target of an unsolicited bid by larger peer Wi-Lan Inc , said it sold some of its non-core patents for $11 million to an unnamed buyer.

The five patent families, which were not generating current licensing revenues, consist of U.S. patents and applications, and foreign counterparts, Mosaid said in a statement.

The Canadian company will collect payment for the patents over several quarters.

"The sale of non-strategic patents and applications has become a more important element of our patent monetization strategy," Phil Shaer, vice-president, general counsel & corporate secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)