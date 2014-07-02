Russian central bank sells 267 mln shares in Moscow Exchange

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 2 The Russian central bank has sold 267.3 million shares in the Moscow Exchange at a price of 60 roubles ($1.75) per share, the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said the sale took the form of an international offer, with demand exceeding supply by several times and bids satisfied from 96 investors.
On Tuesday the bank said it intended to sell all its shares in the exchange as part of a government plan approved last year. ($1 = 34.3629 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: