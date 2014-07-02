BRIEF-Mothercare confirms rejection of new offer from Destination Maternity

July 2 Mothercare Plc :
* Response to announcement
* Notes announcement by Destination Maternity Corporation
that it is considering a possible offer for Mothercare
* On May 27, 2014 board received preliminary and highly
conditional approach from destination maternity regarding
possible offer at an indicative value of 250 - 275 pence per
Mothercare share
* Reviewed proposal in detail and concluded that it
significantly undervalued mothercare and its attractive
prospects
* Board had a number of material concerns regarding
deliverability of value to Mothercare's shareholders and
significant execution risk associated with proposal
* June 1, received a further approach at an indicative
value of 300 pence per Mothercare share in a mix of 75 percent
* Revised proposal was rejected on June 3, 2014
