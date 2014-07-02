版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Mothercare shares 13 pct higher after rejects Destination Maternity approach

July 2 Mothercare

* Mothercare shares open 13.2 percent higher after firm rejects Destination Maternity bid proposals Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐