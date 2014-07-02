UPDATE 1-UK's Mothercare rejects Destination Maternity bid proposals

(Adds detail)

LONDON, July 2 British mother and baby retailer Mothercare has rejected two bid proposals from Nasdaq-listed Destination Maternity, the U.S. company said on Wednesday.

Destination Maternity said its second proposal, made on June 1, was worth 300 pence for each Mothercare share, valuing the British company at 266 million pounds ($453 million).

The 300 pence proposal comprised 230 pence in cash and shares in a new holding company, which would be listed in the U.S., valued at 70 pence.

That proposal represents a premium of 29 percent on Mothercare's closing share price on Tuesday of 232.5 pence.

"Destination Maternity believes its latest increased proposal ... provides a strong basis for discussions between the parties but Mothercare has refused to engage," it said.

"Destination Maternity continues to evaluate its options with regard to a possible combination," it added.

Mothercare issued a profit warning in January and its shares are down 41 percent so far this year.

In Britain, which accounts for about 70 percent of its sales, Mothercare has pushed to close underperforming stores, revamp others and expand online amid fierce competition from Internet rivals and supermarkets.

The firm, which has over 1,440 stores worldwide, had aimed to make a profit on its loss-making British operations by 2015, but said in January that 2016 to 2017 was now more realistic. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)