UPDATE 1-Mothercare names LOVEFilm's Simon Calver CEO

Feb 8 Mother and baby products retailer Mothercare said Simon Calver, head of Amazon Inc's LOVEfiLM International unit, would become its chief executive at the end of April.

Interim CEO Alan Parker will resume his role as non-executive chairman, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(Calver's) e-commerce and brand expertise will enable Mothercare to accelerate its development as a multi-channel retailer in the UK," Parker said.

Calver has led the LOVEFiLM online DVD rental service since 2005.

Mothercare has been searching for a new head since October when Ben Gordon, its CEO of nine years, quit after a profit warning.

Last month, the retailer reported lower third-quarter sales mainly as a result of store closures due to tough economic conditions.

Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from supermarkets and internet players, as well as consumer uncertainty in the face of a difficult economic climate.