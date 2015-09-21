版本:
MOVES-Karun Marwah joins India-based Motilal Oswal as director

Sept 21 India-based non-banking financial company Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd named Karun Marwah director and head of its international business.

Marwah was previously with ICICI Bank Ltd's ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co as head of international business. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

