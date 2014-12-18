Motiva still planning hydrocracker expansion at Texas refinery

HOUSTON Dec 18 Motiva Enterprises {MOTIV.UL] is still seeking a permit to expand a hydrocracker and diesel hydrotreater unit at its Texas refinery, just with a different agency, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Motiva withdrew a permit application submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in August to expand the unit at its 600,250 barrels per day refinery in Port Arthur, the largest in the United States.

On Wednesday the company declined to say why the application was withdrawn or whether the project was still under consideration. On Thursday Royal Dutch Shell, which operates the refinery it jointly owns with Saudi Aramco, said the permit request remains pending with the Texas Department of Environmental Quality, which has assumed greenhouse gas permitting authority.

"The jurisdictional authority for this permitting was not final during the time that the original permit application was filed. Motiva is currently awaiting the approval process through TCEQ," a company spokesman said in an email.

The project, if approved, will increase diesel fuel output and push the unit's design capacity to 105,000 bpd from the current 82,000 bpd.

Other companies, such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp also have added or expanded hydrocrackers to boost diesel output to meet growing diesel export demand.

The hydrocracker was one of several new units added to the refinery as part of a $10 billion expansion that more than doubled its overall capacity. Motiva aims to begin construction in April next year if the permit is approved.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Grant McCool)