版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 12日 星期五 00:51 BJT

Motiva plans in-house trading body for refined products

June 11 Motiva Enterprises on Thursday said it was planning to form its own products trading organization for transport fuels and refinery intermediates.

The company said it intends to expand its focus to include all trading activities for these products starting January 1, 2016. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐