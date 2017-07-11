FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Motor racing-Silverstone triggers break clause in British GP contract
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午1点39分 / 1 天前

Motor racing-Silverstone triggers break clause in British GP contract

1 分钟阅读

SILVERSTONE, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the British Grand Prix contract that will see an end to Formula One at the circuit after 2019 unless a new deal is agreed, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year's race takes place on Sunday.

"This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract," said British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant.

"We sustained losses of 2.8 million pounds ($3.60 million) in 2015 and 4.8 million in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year." ($1 = 0.7778 pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below