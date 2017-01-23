版本:
2017年 1月 24日

Motor racing-Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss -report

LONDON Jan 23 Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.

Contacted by Reuters, the 86-year-old Briton declined to comment on the report.

The German publication quoted him as saying: "I was deposed today. I've gone. That's official. I am not running the company anymore. My position has been taken over by Chase Carey."

Carey, a 62-year-old American who was executive vice-chairman of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, was appointed Formula One chairman in September and has spent the past few months familiarising himself with the glamour sport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ken Ferris)
