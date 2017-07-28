FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Motor racing-Sauber to stay with Ferrari engines in 2018
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月28日 / 早上8点28分 / 1 天前

Motor racing-Sauber to stay with Ferrari engines in 2018

Alan Baldwin

2 分钟阅读

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - Sauber have signed a multi-year agreement to continue using Ferrari engines after this season, the Swiss Formula One team said on Friday.

The announcement came a day after the team and Honda cancelled a planned partnership from 2018.

"The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car," said team principal Frederic Vasseur in a statement.

Sauber are currently using a 2016 specification Ferrari power unit but Vasseur told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix that the team needed to have the latest version next season.

The move casts doubt on the future of the team's line-up, with Germany's Pascal Wehrlein a Mercedes-backed driver while Ferrari have in the past placed some of their own academy youngsters with Sauber.

Ferrari-backed Monegasque Charles Leclerc is leading the Formula Two series while Ferrari's Italian reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi replaced the injured Wehrlein for two races earlier this season.

Sauber's plans to link up with Honda fell apart after the departure of former principal Monisha Kaltenborn in June.

Ferrari also provide the U.S.-owned Haas team with engines, as well as their own works outfit.

Mercedes, Renault and Honda are the other manufacturers supplying engines to the F1 grid.

Sauber have used Ferrari engines since 2010, after BMW withdrew from the sport. They also used the Italian-made units between 1997 and 2005, under Petronas branding. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below