Motor racing-F1 governing body approves Liberty Media takeover

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
LONDON Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that its World Motor Sport Council had unanimously approved the change of control at an extraordinary meeting in Geneva.
"Liberty, Formula One Group and the FIA intend to collaborate to create a constructive relationship that will ensure the continued success and the development of the FIA Formula One World Championship in the long term," it said.
Liberty Media, controlled by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, took control of the sport in September in a deal valued at $8 billion. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.