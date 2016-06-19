Motor racing-Porsche win Le Mans after last lap Toyota agony

June 19 Porsche won the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race for the second year in a row on Sunday after Toyota had a first victory snatched agonisingly from their grasp by a last lap power failure.

Japanese driver Kazuki Nakajima had been on course to take the chequered flag when he reported a problem before slowing with less than five minutes remaining.

That handed the victory to the number two Porsche shared by Switzerland's Neel Jani, Frenchman Roland Dumas and Germany's Marc Lieb.

The 84th edition of the race was watched by a crowd of 263,500 spectators. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Baku, editing by Toby Davis)