Motor racing-Arrivabene replaces Mattiacci as Ferrari principal

ABU DHABI Nov 24 Marco Mattiacci's brief reign as Ferrari Formula One principal ended on Monday with the Fiat-owned team replacing him with Maurizio Arrivabene.

The Italian joins from team sponsor Philip Morris where he has held senior positions in marketing and promotions. He is also an independent board member of Juventus soccer club.

"Throughout his time with Philip Morris, Maurizio Arrivabene has been closely involved in the partnership with Ferrari both in Maranello and on the world's racing circuits," the team said in a statement.

"He has also represented all Formula One sponsors on the F1 Commission since 2010." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)