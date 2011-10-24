Motor racing-Mumbai appoints consortium to plan F1 circuit

LONDON Oct 24 A consortium involving the
designers of London's 2012 Olympic Stadium and Silverstone's new
layout has won a contract to plan a Formula One circuit in
Mumbai, it announced on Monday.
"The venue will be designed and constructed to meet the
highest level of Grand Prix standards," said Capita Symonds,
Populous and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS)
in a statement.
The consortium has been appointed by the Maharashtra State
Road Development Corporation to prepare "the masterplan and
business case for a new multi-purpose race circuit and
regeneration project in Mumbai."
India is currently gearing up for the country's first
Formula One race this weekend at the new Buddh International
circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi.
The consortium said its initial task was to identify the
potential location for a circuit and associated development in
and around Mumbai.
"This will be followed by the development of a business case
and plan that will assess market demand and the potential
opportunities and risks for the sites," it added.
The consortium said it would work closely with Formula One's
governing body, the FIA, as well as motorcycling's world body
the FIM to ensure the scheme met the requirements of both for
future events.
"Comprehensive analysis and assessments will be undertaken
considering long term financial, social and environmental
viability," added the statement.
"We are committed to delivering the next generation of
racing circuits, with great racing, overtaking, world class
facilities and architecture," commented Capita Symonds Business
Development director Jerry Muscroft.
"But above all the intention is to create a sustainable
venue that will not need continuous financial support, and will
facilitate investment and re-generation."
