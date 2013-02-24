版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一

Motor racing-Johnson wins Daytona 500, Patrick eighth

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 24 Jimmie Johnson won the Daytona 500 NASCAR stock car race on Sunday as pole winner Danica Patrick finished eighth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed second and Mark Martin third.
