版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 06:01 BJT

Motorcycling-Brazil left off amended MotoGP calendar

Feb 24 Brazil has been left off the amended 2014
MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first
time in 10 years.
    A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list,
however.
    Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to Sept. 28 to
replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in
Brasilia.
    A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil
race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races.
    Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in
June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro
will also hold the 2016 Olympics.  
    
    2014 MotoGP calendar
    March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail
    Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States)
    Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo
    May 4   - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera
    May 18  - France - Le Mans
    June 1  - Italy - Mugello
    June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain)
    June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen
    July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring
    Aug. 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.)
    Aug. 17 - Czech Republic - Brno
    Aug. 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone
    Sept.14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano
    Sept.28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain)
    Oct. 12 - Japan - Motegi
    Oct. 19 - Australia - Phillip Island
    Oct. 26 - Malaysia - Sepang
    Nov. 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain)
    * Evening Race
    ** Saturday Race

 (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐