BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules against Motorola Mobility in price-fixing lawsuit

Nov 26
* U.S. appeals court rules against Lenovo Group ltd's
motorola
mobility unit in price-fixing lawsuit against various
suppliers -- court
ruling
* 7th U.S. circuit court of appeals upholds lower court ruling
that had favored
suppliers including AU Optronics Corp Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd
Sharp Corp others
* Circuit judge richard posner says immediate victims of price
fixing of lcd
panels were motorola's foreign units, and that U.S. antitrust
laws don't
cover injury to foreign customers
* Posner says there is "remarkable dearth of evidence" from
which to infer
motorola was harmed
* Posner says a ruling for motorola would create an
"unjustified interference"
with foreign countries' ability to regulate their own
economies
* Posner, in his ruling, notes U.S. supreme court has warned of
risks of
"rampant" application of U.S. law to matters outside the
country