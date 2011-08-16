Shareholder sues Motorola to block sale to Google

* Shareholder says Motorola board breached duties
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 16 A Motorola Mobility
Inc (MMI.N) shareholder sued its board on Tuesday for breaching
their duties by agreeing to sell the company too cheaply and
asked that the sale be stopped.
Investor John Keating said the $12.5 billion all-cash sale
to Google Inc (GOOG.O) also unfairly enriches Motorola board
members, while preventing shareholders from enjoying any upside
from the company's expected rebound, according to documents
filed on Tuesday in Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court.
The lawsuit accuses the board of breaching their fiduciary
duties to shareholders and seeks class action status.
Google agreed on Monday to pay a 63 percent premium for
Motorola shares. It was the biggest deal to date for the search
engine giant and at least one analyst, Colin Gillis of BGC
Partners, thought it would take time to pay off for Google.
The lawsuit, however, argued Motorola was just beginning to
bear fruit from the restructuring this year that split the
company in two. Because they will be cashed out by the board's
decision to sell, shareholders are missing out.
"Instead, any economic upside will enrich Google," said the
lawsuit.
Such lawsuits have become a routine response to nearly
every merger deal, often drawing numerous complaints.
Motorola declined to comment.
The case is John Keating v Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
et al, Circuit Court of Cook County, No. 28854
(Reporting by Tom Hals; editing by Andre Grenon)