Motorola Solutions buys back $1.2 bln of shares from Icahn

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Motorola Solutions Inc said it bought back about 23.7 million shares from Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates for $1.17 billion.
The share buyback at $49.15 a share was made under an existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, Motorola said in a statement.
As part of the transaction, director Vincent Intrieri, a general partner of Icahn Enterprises L.P., has agreed to resign from Motorola's board.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing