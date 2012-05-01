Motorola posts Q1 loss, says smartphone shipments up

* Q1 net revenue $3.08 bln
* Q1 net loss of $86 mln
* Smartphone shipments up year-year, feature phone shipments
down
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc posted an $86 million loss in the first quarter, but
said smartphone shipments increased by more than 20 percent year
over year.
The company said it continues to expect that its merger with
Internet search company Google Inc will close in the
first half of the year.
Motorola said that net revenues in the three months ended
March 31 grew slightly to $3.08 billion, versus $3.03 billion in
the year-ago period.
Motorola said it lost $86 million, or 28 cents a share in
the first quarter, versus a net loss of $81 million, or 27 cents
a share in the year-ago period.
Excluding certain items Motorola said it would have lost 3
cents a share in the first quarter.
Revenue in the company's Home segment, which makes
television set top boxes, fell 2 percent year-on-year to $884
million.
The company's Mobile Devices business posted a 3 percent
revenue gain to $2.2 billion.
Smartphone shipments totaled 5.1 million, vs 4.1 million in
the year-ago period. Feature phone shipments of 3.7 million were
down from 4.9 million in the first quarter of 2011.
Google announced plans to acquire Motorola for $12.5 billion
last year, in a bid to secure Motorola's valuable trove of
patents and paving the way for Google to pair its Android mobile
software with Motorola's handset business.
Motorola said it continues to work closely with authorities
in China for approval of the merger with Google.
Shares of Motorola, which closed Tuesday's regular trading
session at $38.82, were down slightly at $38.76 in after hours
trading.