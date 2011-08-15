TIMELINE-Motorola: From cellphone inventor to Google bolt-on

Aug 15 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) purchase of
Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) marks the end of its 81-year story --
including its invention of the cellphone in the 1970s, its
spectacular success with the Razr phone a few years ago, and
then its slide into crisis and now its takeover.
* 1928: Galvin family establishes Galvin Manufacturing. Its
first product was a power converter.
* 1930: Changes name to Motorola. Three generations of Galvins
lead Motorola until Christopher Galvin's 2004 ouster.
* 1943: First public offering of Motorola stock at $8.50/shr.
* 1973: Motorola's Martin Cooper makes the first mobile phone
call on a prototype of DynaTAC.
* 1984: DynaTAC becomes commercially available. It is later
known as the "brick" when surpassed by lighter, smaller phones.
* 1989: Launches MicroTAC, its first first flip-phone, which
has a plastic cover that flips open to reveal its keypad.
* 1994: Motorola dominates global cell market with a 32.5 pct
share, versus Nokia's 21 pct, according to Gartner.
* Mid-1990s: The first digital wireless networks are built in
Europe, but Motorola is slow to discard analog for digital.
* 1996: Launches StarTAC, the first of its signature clamshell
phone range with a lid that hinges open.
* 2000: Motorola's market share is 13 percent vs Nokia's 31
percent, and it hovers in the mid-teen range for years.
* 2004: Late in the year Motorola launches Razr, an ultra-thin
phone that becomes a design icon.
* 2006: In July, Motorola says 50 million Razr phones already
sold. CEO Ed Zander promises 500 million. But market gets
saturated with Razrs and by year-end it is being given away for
free. Motorola market share peaks around 23 percent.
* 2007: Activist investor Carl Icahn starts pushing Motorola to
split up, buy back shares and fire its CEO. Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
sells first iPhone. Motorola ends year with 9 percent share.
* January 2008: Greg Brown replaces Zander as CEO. Motorola
posts a loss for three out of four quarters of that year.
* October 2008: New Co-CEO Sanjay Jha reveals plan to bet
future entirely on Google's Android platform. Cuts thousands of
jobs. Motorola ends year with less than 7 percent share.
* November 2009: Motorola unveils first Android phone with
Verizon Wireless kick-starting the successful Droid brand.
* January 2011: Motorola Inc is split into Motorola Solutions
and Motorola Mobility. Announces plan to launch first tablet
based on Android to compete with Apple's iPad
* July 21 2011: Icahn urges Motorola: generate more value from
thousands of patents; maybe spin off patents from handsets.
* July 28 2011: Motorola delays new products until September.
Ends second quarter with a 2.9 percent market share.
* Aug 15 2011: Google announces deal to buy Motorola Mobility
for $12.5 billion.
--Market share data from Gartner and Strategy Analytics--
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker, editing by
Martin Howell)