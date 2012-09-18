Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone

LONDON, Sept 18 Google's Motorola
Mobility revealed a new smartphone for Europe and Latin America
on Tuesday, rolling out the first handset of a multi-device
agreement with top chipmaker Intel.
With a 4.3 inch display and Google's Android platform, the
Razr i is very similar to the Razr M unveiled earlier in
September for U.S. consumers but its brain is an Intel processor
instead of a chip made by Qualcomm.
Choosing Intel's chips is unusual in the smartphone and
tablet industry, where energy-efficient processors made by
Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics using technology
licensed by Britain's ARM Holdings are widely favoured.
Intel dominates the PC industry but has been slow to adapt
its powerful processors to work well in battery-sensitive mobile
gadgets. But the Santa Clara, California company is rushing to
catch up.
The Razr M includes Qualcomm technology compatible with
high-speed Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks in the United
States, while the Razr i is limited to slower 3G phone networks
relied on more in Europe, Latin America and other parts of the
world.
The new phone which will launch in October uses a new
version of Intel's Medfield smartphone processor running at 2
Gigahertz, faster than the 1.6 GHz versions used in phones
launched earlier this year by Orange in Britain, MegaFon in
Russia and Lava International in India.
Those phone launches were Intel's first significant foray
into the mobile market, and the Medfield chips used in them have
performed better than many sceptics expected.
Offering the similar Razr i and Razr M phones, powered by
Intel and Qualcomm chips respectively, will create a new
opportunity for investors to compare the performance of the two
companies' best chips.
The combined market for PCs, smartphones and tablets is
expected to almost double over the next four years, but Intel's
share of the processors used in them will dip from 35 percent to
29 percent, according to market research firm IHS iSuppli.